USI to host active shooter town hall in March

University of Southern Indiana will host a two-day discussion in regards to recent active shooter incidents locally and nationally.
USI College of Liberal Arts and USI Public Safety and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) will offer active shooter training and a town hall meeting on Wednesday, March 1st and Thursday, March 2nd.
The sessions will take place at Kleymeyer Hall on the campus.
The sessions will be open to students, faculty and staff to discuss how to deal with situations when they take place.
"USI is a great place to live, work, and learn. Our goal is to ensure safety to everyone on campus," says Julie Minnette, event organizer in a statement.
"While circumstances out of our control may happen, we want each person here to be prepared, know they have large support group and truly feel they belong here."
For more information on the sessions, call College of Liberal Arts at 812-464-1735 or USI Public Safety at 812-464-1845.