USI waiving undergraduate application fees through September

The University of Southern Indiana is waiving undergraduate application fees through the month of September.
The waived application fees is in conjunction with the College GO! campaign, sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.
“We know the start of the college application process is an exciting time for prospective students and their families, and we look forward to showing them how they can soar as a member of our Screaming Eagles family,” says Rashad Smith, USI Executive Director for Enrollment.
Prospective Indiana students should enter the promo code "collegego22" during the application process to ensure the fee is waived.
In addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also be considered for merit-based scholarships.
