 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

USI waiving undergraduate application fees through September

  • Updated
  • 0
USI waiving undergraduate application fees through September
El'Agance Shemwell

The University of Southern Indiana is waiving undergraduate application fees through the month of September.

The waived application fees is in conjunction with the College GO! campaign, sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

“We know the start of the college application process is an exciting time for prospective students and their families, and we look forward to showing them how they can soar as a member of our Screaming Eagles family,” says Rashad Smith, USI Executive Director for Enrollment.

Prospective Indiana students should enter the promo code "collegego22" during the application process to ensure the fee is waived.

In addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also be considered for merit-based scholarships.

Click here to begin the application process.

 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you