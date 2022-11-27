USI welcomes back 'Lighting a Tradition Reimagined' event

The University of Southern Indiana is welcoming back its annual Lighting a Tradition Reimagined event.
Lighting a Tradition will take place on December 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the University Center East.
The free event is open to the public.
Lighting a Tradition Reimagined returns to the school after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's event will include pictures with Santa and The Patriotic Souls playing life holiday music. The band will have a tip jar available, with all proceeds going to Archie's Food Closet.
The Student Government Association will host a religious inclusivity fair, honoring various holiday traditions and crafts.
The event will include an ugly holiday sweater contest with the chance to win a prize, holiday story time, activity stations, sweet treats, a gingerbread decorating contest, and a holiday movie.