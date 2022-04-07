USPS Announces Plans to Raise Postage Rates

On Wednesday, the United States Postal Service announced plans to raise postage rates in 2022.
The announcement from the USPS says that the proposed price increases would raise First-Class Mail prices approximately 6.5%, which is lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics annual inflation rate of 7.9% as of the end of February.
If the proposed price changes are approved, the single-piece letter additional ounce price would increase to 24 cents, the metered mail 1-ounce price would increase to 57 cents, and the price of a postcard stamp would increase to 44 cents.
A one-ounce letter mailed to other countries would increase to $1.40 cents. The Postal Service is also seeking price adjustments for Special Services products including Certified Mail, Post Office Box rental fees, Money Order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.
Here's a full breakdown of the current postage prices vs. the planned prices:
The announcement made Wednesday says the price changes would take effect on July 10, which is 11 months after the USPS's last postage rate increase in August of 2021.