USPS warns about blue mail box thefts

Although it may be convenient to drop off a package in a blue USPS mail box, officials are actually warning people about doing so, especially with the holiday's approaching.
This warning comes after multiple reports of theft from drop boxes around the country.
According to Fox News, the number of thefts increase around the holiday season.
Information that isn't shocking to some in the community.
"If you can think of it, they can do," said Leann Boeglin, a frequent user of USPS. "I'm not surprised."
To prevent any thefts from occurring, USPS is asking people to be wary when utilizing the resource.
Offering tips to prevent any thefts or form of scams on their website such as depositing mail or packages closer to pickup time, the pickup schedule is often listed on the side of the box.
Another tip, avoid sending cash and lastly promptly plan to pick up your mail. But for those that do choose to continue to use the mail drop boxes.
"Make sure you have it all the way in there, especially for some of them that you dropped but don't know if they really got down in there," said Boeglin.
Over weekends and throughout the holidays USPS is encouraging people to consider stopping by a USPS store to send packages or use the inside wall drop slots instead.
Although they take pride in being a safe and reliable mail service they are aware of the dangers that scams and thieves may bring. Which is why they're asking people to be aware when using the resource and many are thankful for the warning.
"Oh absolutely, that's what we pay them for so I'm much in favor of that." said Boeglin.
If you feel you are a victim of mail fraud or see something stealing from a drop box, you are advised to contact the police or the USPS inspectors by calling 1-877-876-2455.