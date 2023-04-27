VA says calls for Veterans Crisis Line on the rise

Marion, Il. (WEVV) —According to stats from Veteran's Affairs, the Veterans Crisis Line is fielding a record number of cries for help.
Statistics show that the suicide hotline received more than 88,000 calls, texts and chats in March. That is the highest amount of monthly contacts it has ever had.
44News spoke to officials with the Marion VA Medical Center, who say that the spike in calls could be attributed to a number of factors, including world events, and aftermath from the pandemic.
"Our highest number that we received was back in march, we had 70 calls that month and that's a lot" said Dale Horaz, Program Director for Crisis Services.
"The world is a stressful place to live in right now, and I think there's a lot of different things going on in the world, and I think some of our veterans all relate to those differently. There could be a lot of challenging times that could put them to the point of wanting to reach out to the Veterans' Crisis Line" he continued.
VA officials believe that the spike could also be linked to increasing outreach programs, as well as the new easier to access 988 phone number.
"Ever since the veterans crisis line changed their number to 988 in July of 2022, we have seen locally a slight increase, about 5 to 7 percent" said Horaz.
They say that often times, the calls they receive on the Crisis Line are not necessarily because someone is thinking about hurting themselves.
"A lot of the times, the majority of our calls are not because someone is actively suicidal or homicidal, its because they feel like their symptoms of depression are worsening or they are dealing with anxiety" he continued.
The Crisis Line is open 24/7 by dialing 988 and pressing 1. You can also reach them by starting a chat, or texting 838255.
You can click here for more resources.