Vandals target Newburgh's Overlook Park, deface site with graffiti

Some Newburgh residents are voicing outrage and disappointment after historic Overlook Park was vandalized earlier in the week.
"I was just speechless, I was just like, 'why?'" Melinda Mitchell said after her trip to the site turned into an unwanted art show.
"It was just disgusting," she said. "They're not even good artists."
Overlook Park sits atop one of the highest points on the Ohio river. The land has rich ties to Angel Mounds, but that history is now marred by graffiti.
The concrete pavement isn't the only surface hit. The vandals also spray painted the iron railing and the stone wall of the observation deck. Many of the words that now mark the area are vulgar.
"I mean there's graffiti that's art but this is just pure trash and disrespect -- it's so disrespectful," Mitchell said.
Mitchell brought up the issue at Wednesday's town council meeting.
The Newburgh Parks Department told 44News what they told her.
"It was actually one of our police officers who discovered it during one of their patrols, so we are aware of it, we have our team working on getting it taken care of," Facilities Coordinator Andrea Balboni said. "It kind of comes down to cleaning it. We can't paint over it so it's 'How do we get it off the concrete? How do we get it off the stone?'"
Mitchell said she trusts the city will take care of it. That's not her concern, rather she said the graffiti sheds light on a bigger issue.
The town of Newburgh took over the park from the Army Corps in 2005, and Mitchell feels the town may have taken on more than it can handle.
"The maintenance has just [gone] down, vandalism is rampant up here," she said. "There's a huge sinkhole, they've had problems where they've has to keep the bathrooms closed because the toilets end up getting smashed, sinks severely damaged."
In response to Mitchell's worries, Balboni said Newburgh leases the land from the Corps and there's a reason the town is still granted that oversight.
"The Corps is happy with the conditions of the park," she said. "We're aware of these issues that are out there and we're working with the corps to fix those."
It's a long list that will take time, but when it comes to the graffiti at Overlook Park, Mitchell wants it cleaned up quickly and the site returned to the landmark it's meant to be.
"I don't know when the town will be able to get on this as far as the maintenance crew," she said. "But I hope it's soon."