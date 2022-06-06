Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties celebrate Pride Month with parades

The city of Evansville was full of rainbows and glitter Saturday afternoon as the River City Pride Parade and Festival took place in the Haynie's Corner Arts District.
There were several drag performances and vendors selling every thing from ally flags to unicorn horns, candles, stickers and books on LGBTQ history.
One Pride-goer, Worm Cowan, brought out free water to help cool people off during the hot weather and side walk chalk for children to color on the streets.
"It is so important to celebrate Pride because of the people in this community make it so wonderful," Cowan said. "I’m so happy to be apart of such an amazing community and to to celebrate all of this art and creativeness with everyone.”
If you missed out, there will be a Pride at the Park event at Bosse Field at 5:05 p.m. June 12 before the Otters Game.
Warrick County Indiana Pride held their first ever Pride Parade on Saturday.
People were invited to join in the festivities at Johnson Park in Boonville.
There were several musical performances from Mad Women to The Honey Vines
Over in Newburgh, there were also several drag performances at the Allen Family Amphitheater throughout the day.