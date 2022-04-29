Vanderburgh Co. Coroner names victim in Thursday's fatal Highway 57 crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of the person who died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 57 and Ruston Lane on Thursday.
The coroner's office says 61-year-old Rodrick D. Kohlmeyer of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, was the person who died.
According to the coroner's office, Kohlmeyer's cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that the crash happened when Kohlmeyer attempted to turn onto Ruston Lane from Highway 57, putting him in the path of a Ford F-350 truck.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for chemical testing as required by Indiana law, but the sheriff's office said they didn't think drugs or alcohol were involved.
No other information has been released, by the sheriff's office will provide any updates if they become available.