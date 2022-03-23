Vanderburgh County Clerk Announces Vote Center, Mail-In Voting Changes

On Wednesday, Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced a change to the list of Election Day vote centers.
According to Hayden, a new vote center had to be found to replace St. Paul's United Church of Christ, since that church was sold. Hayden says the nearby Simpson United Methodist Church will be the new vote center.
Simpson United Methodist Church is located at 2201 W. Illinois Street, right around the corner from the previous vote center's location.
Hayden also wanted those who vote by mail to know they may see a slight change in the envelope for returning their ballot due to paper shortages.
“Paper shortages have forced many clerks to make changes due to stock not being available to the printers. In our case, the side load envelopes that we have traditionally used were not available, so we had to switch to a conventional top flap,” Hayden explained.
Indiana law does not require a specific type of envelope and several different types are used by clerks around the state. Hayden said that they would exhaust their old stock before switching to the new stock.
According to Hayden, one thing that won't be changing is the use of the Old National Events Plaza for in-person absentee, commonly referred to as “early voting."
Voting at Old National Events Plaza will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning on April 5 and ending at noon on Monday, May 2. Voting will also take place on Saturday, April 23 and April 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Hall Community School and Northeast Park Baptist Church.
Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them when voting in person. In-person absentee voting at EVPL locations will begin on April 25 and continue through April 29. Hours are Monday through Thursday from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m.
Hayden noted that voting at the libraries is for one week in the Primary Election and two weeks in the General Election.