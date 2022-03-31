Vanderburgh County Clerk Seeking 200 Poll Workers for the Primary Elections in May

The Vanderburgh County Clerk is looking for poll workers for the upcoming Primary Election.
Election officials say, they need around 200 workers at 22 local voting centers.
Primary elections kick off May 3, with Indiana voting centers opening at 5:00 AM and closing around 7:00 p.m.
“Finding over 200 poll workers to staff the 22 vote centers from 5:00 a.m. to as late as 7:00 p.m. is always a challenge,” Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden said.
There will be paid positions available starting at around $195 a day for the judge and clerk positions, to $275 a day for the inspector positions. Poll workers must be a registered voter of the county and also must attend one of the training sessions held at Old National Events Plaza the week before the election.
There are 9:00 a.m. training sessions on April 26, 28, and 29, and 6:00 p.m. sessions on April 26 and 28. Each session lasts from one to two hours, depending on the position.
Anyone interested in being a poll worker on May 3 should contact the party of their choice. Republicans can contact Dottie Thomas by email at Dottiet9472@gmail.com. Democrats may call Cheryl Schultz at 812-459-7645.
Hayden says Indiana law prohibits candidates or the spouse, parent, father-inlaw, mother-in-law, child, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandparent, grandchild, brother, sister, brother-inlaw, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew, or niece of a candidate from serving.