Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday.
The man was identified as 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros.
VCCO says preliminary autopsy results show Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was fatally shot on Friday morning after lunging at officers with a knife when the shooting took place.
Two officers were sent to a home on North Third Avenue when the fatal shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. As we previously reported, EPD said officers were sent to the home after a 911 call where a man told dispatchers that "they are killing people" before the line went silent.
When police arrived at the home, they say they spoke with the man, who appeared to be in a state of distress.
Police say the man eventually sat down in a room with the knife still in his hand, covered by a blanket.
In a news release, EPD says that the man lunged at officers before one officer deployed their taser. They say the taser was unsuccessful and that the man advanced at one of the officers with the knife still in his hand.
Bodycam footage released by the police department shows the moments the fatal shooting took place.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on the man before AMR arrived, but he died at the scene, EPD said.
According to EPD, the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, which is standard protocol following an officer involved shooting.
Neither officer was injured in the incident. Full footage of the incident was released by EPD on Facebook.
VCCO and the Evansville Police Department are still investigating the incident.