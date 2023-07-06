Vanderburgh County Deputy receives Indiana School Resource Officer of the Year

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)--The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office will honor one of their deputies this week.
On Friday, July 7th, Deputy Todd Schimmell will be recognized for his efforts and contributions to the community.
Deputy Schimmell recently was the recipient for "2023 Indiana School Resource Officer of the Year."
Along with his dedication to keeping our schools safe, he is also a local children's author.
The recognition ceremony will take place Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office.
Todd Schimmell is also a former 44News Hometown Hero.