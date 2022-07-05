 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will
provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Vanderburgh County Firefighters responded to multiple calls during 4th of July

Fire departments throughout Vanderburgh County responded to multiple fire-related calls during the 4th of July.

According to Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, Evansville Fire Department, McCutchanville Fire Department, and local township fire departments responded to a total of 66 fire-related calls.

The time period was from 7AM Monday morning to 2AM Tuesday morning.

Of the 66 calls, 14 were for grass or brush fires, while 5 were for trash or dumpster fires.

6 calls were for fire investigations in the area where smoke was seen.

According to local ordinance, fireworks can continue to be ignited in Evansville city limits until July 9th from 5PM until two hours past sunset each day.