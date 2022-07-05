Vanderburgh County Firefighters responded to multiple calls during 4th of July

Fire departments throughout Vanderburgh County responded to multiple fire-related calls during the 4th of July.
According to Evansville-Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch, Evansville Fire Department, McCutchanville Fire Department, and local township fire departments responded to a total of 66 fire-related calls.
The time period was from 7AM Monday morning to 2AM Tuesday morning.
Of the 66 calls, 14 were for grass or brush fires, while 5 were for trash or dumpster fires.
6 calls were for fire investigations in the area where smoke was seen.
According to local ordinance, fireworks can continue to be ignited in Evansville city limits until July 9th from 5PM until two hours past sunset each day.