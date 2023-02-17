Vanderburgh County Health Department’s first Infant Mortality Summit

The Vanderburgh County Health Department will be holding the first ever local summit on how to end infant death.
Each year, there are over 3,000 sudden unexpected infant deaths. Local leaders are now bringing awareness to those deaths in hopes of saving lives.
Former Indiana State Health Commissioners and former U. S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams was among many of the speakers Working with local leaders to stop sudden deaths.
We spoke with Administrator of the Vanderburgh County Health Department, Joe Gries, on the reasoning for the summit, “It’s a call to action to bring people together to raise awareness around infant mortality, especially our African American infant mortality. They’re experiencing a lot more of these health outcomes for moms, for babies. And we just want to raise awareness and bring people together to hopefully work together and find solutions to these issues.”
The three commonly reported types of Sudden Infant Death include the following: Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed, and unknown cases.
They hope to bring awareness to this issue and potentially find new and varied resources that our local health care organizations can utilize, improving the health of the most vulnerable in our communities.