Vanderburgh County Health Department will soon distribute gun locks

Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners approved a new grant to the Vanderburgh County Health Department for them to purchase gun locks.
"We're providing those to people in the community," said Joe Greis, Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator. "We have about $10,000 to $15,000 that we'll be able to use."
It's a new initiative that strives to prevent gun violence in the community.
"Every year we have kids and adolescents who fall victim to gun violence and even suicide," said Greis. "It's important especially for our kids and adolescents because these are the most vulnerable within our community and we want to try to protect them as best we can."
The Health Department is expecting to receive the gun locks this summer and will distribute them to various community organizations like the sheriff's office and mental health organizations.
"Even just individuals who may have a gun at home they don't feel it's very secure they have children in the home they can come to us here at the health department," said Greis.
They're encouraging people to take advantage of this resource, and educate themselves on ways to prevent gun related accidents that can result in deadly consequences.