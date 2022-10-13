Vanderburgh County jail continues to battle with inmate overcrowding

On Thursday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding showed 44News a chart showcasing the total number of VC jail inmates along with the inmates that have been transferred to jails in neighboring counties.
The chart shows that 135 inmates from the Vanderburgh County jail have been transferred as of Oct. 10.
"We've have numbers ranging from 120 on the low side to nearly 200 inmates housed in other jails," said Sheriff Wedding. "We've went as far as Owensboro, KY, Mount Vernon, IL, Vincennes, IN and several other jails."
Utilizing 7 different jails to help with the inmate over flow.
According to Sheriff Wedding, it isn't a result of a shortage in staff rather over incarceration.
Most, if not all, of the inmates in the VCJ are repeat offenders or facing violent charges.
But there must be other solutions outside of transferring inmates to fix the overcrowding within the jail. Because the monthly cost to do so isn't cheap.
"We may spend nearly 170,000 a month to accomplish that task," said Sheriff Wedding.
Luckily there are a few solutions that can help out in the long run, like having level 6 felons who serve a longer sentence serve that time in prison.
With a new bill put into place this year, a judge can order that.
That's just one of several other solutions to the problem.
"Moving cases through a little quicker, they're expanding our court system downtown Civic Center," said Sheriff Wedding. "Get people over to our community quicker that's going to help relieve some overcrowding because sometimes we have people waiting to be sentenced to community corrections and they're in a holding pattern at the jail and that can be 20 to 30 people at on time there."
With the approval from the County Commissioners, they've also began an expansion project.
When that project is complete an additional 120 beds will be added to the facility.