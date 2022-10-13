 Skip to main content
.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Vanderburgh County jail continues to battle with inmate overcrowding

  • Updated
  • 0

On Thursday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding showed 44News a chart showcasing the total number of VC jail inmates along with the inmates that  have been transferred to jails in neighboring counties. 

The chart shows that 135 inmates from the Vanderburgh County jail have been transferred as of Oct. 10. 

"We've have numbers ranging from 120 on the low side to nearly 200 inmates housed in other jails," said Sheriff Wedding. "We've went as far as Owensboro, KY, Mount Vernon, IL, Vincennes, IN and several other jails."

Utilizing 7 different jails to help with the inmate over flow. 

According to Sheriff Wedding, it isn't a result of a shortage in staff rather over incarceration.

Most, if not all, of the inmates in the VCJ are repeat offenders or facing violent charges. 

But there must be other solutions outside of transferring inmates to fix the overcrowding within the jail. Because the monthly cost to do so isn't cheap. 

"We may spend nearly 170,000 a month to accomplish that task," said Sheriff Wedding. 

Luckily there are a few solutions that can help out in the long run, like having level 6 felons who serve a longer sentence serve that time in prison. 

With a new bill put into place this year, a judge can order that.

That's just one of several other solutions to the problem. 

"Moving cases through a little quicker, they're expanding our court system downtown Civic Center," said Sheriff Wedding. "Get people over to our community quicker that's going to help relieve some overcrowding because sometimes we have people waiting to be sentenced to community corrections and they're in a holding pattern at the jail and that can be 20 to 30 people at on time there."

With the approval from the County Commissioners, they've also began an expansion project. 

When that project is complete an additional 120 beds will be added to the facility. 

