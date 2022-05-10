Vanderburgh County officials hold news conference on capture of Casey White and Vicky White

Alongside other officials, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday surrounding the pursuit and capture of Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White.
Sheriff Wedding revealed new details on the pair's capture, which happened on Monday following a pursuit and crash in Evansville.
Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Tuesday morning after being released from the hospital.
Vicky White was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday night. Authorities said they believe she shot herself while driving the car that was being pursued, right before crashing.
We provided live coverage of Tuesday's news conference, and are currently working to upload footage of the whole thing for those who may have missed it.
You'll be able to view that footage on this article shortly.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.