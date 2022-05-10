 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vanderburgh County officials hold news conference on capture of Casey White and Vicky White

  • Updated
  • 0
Authorities hold press conference Tuesday

Surrounded by other officials, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding holds a news conference in reference to the pursuit and capture of fugitives Vicky White and Casey White

Alongside other officials, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday surrounding the pursuit and capture of Alabama fugitives Vicky White and Casey White.

Sheriff Wedding revealed new details on the pair's capture, which happened on Monday following a pursuit and crash in Evansville.

Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Tuesday morning after being released from the hospital.

Vicky White was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday night. Authorities said they believe she shot herself while driving the car that was being pursued, right before crashing.

We provided live coverage of Tuesday's news conference, and are currently working to upload footage of the whole thing for those who may have missed it.

You'll be able to view that footage on this article shortly.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

