Vanderburgh County Organizations among grant recipients to combat violence against women

  Updated
$3 million in grants awarded to combat violence against women
El'Agance Shemwell

 The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded nearly $3 million to 51 public and nonprofit organizations, through the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program. 

3 organizations in the Tri-state were among the recipients, including The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Inc.

This year, the grants will be used to provide legal advocacy, counseling, training for law enforcement and court personnel, and victim support services.

Funding will also help pay for special prosecutors and investigators who are dedicated to handling cases involving crimes against women.

“This funding is about making sure that more communities have access to the resources they need to prevent victimization and bring violent offenders to justice. It’s important that we do everything we can to help break the cycle of violence and shore up support for victims," said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. 

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is set to receive $40,309.

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Inc. in Evansville will receive $39,016.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has been granted $70,547. 

