Vanderburgh County Prosecutor expresses concerns regarding vigilante groups

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The charges against an Evansville man accused of child solicitation were dismissed a day after the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors office released a media release regarding concerns surrounding vigilante groups.
With a headline that reads, "Vanderburgh County Prosecutor expresses concerns over vigilante groups", the letter details the Prosecutor, Diana Moers, worries regarding self appointed groups of citizens who undertake law enforcement in communities.
Although the letter doesn't name any specific group, the message does come days after an incident involving an Evansville man and the Indianapolis based group, Predator Chasers Incorporated.
Members of the group took a visit to Evansville after texting and arranging a meet up with the man who thought he was talking to a teenage girl.
Although their efforts appreciated, Moers say's it could be risky for everyone involved.
"Having non sworn law enforcement is extremely dangerous to everybody," said Myers. "I don't want a shooting to happen by someone who's not trained and then we want to make sure that we have good investigations so that we can get convictions on these cases."
44News reached out to the group about the letter, we are still waiting for a response.
According to the Predator Catchers website, the group strives to raise awareness of the dangers of online child predators while aiming to learn and collaborate with law enforcement and prosecutors.
A statement Moers say's they have in common.
"We have the same end goal, you know if it's the predators group which is to keep children safe," said Myers. "but you know we need to do that the right way."
The right way being an investigation involving law enforcement.
"There's certain standards that we have to follow, if those protocols are not met then any evidence that's collected we cannot get it at trial. We also want to make sure that we're bringing cases with integrity and getting convictions that uphold in court," said Moers.
Moers say's law enforcement in the area is working diligently to get criminals of any kind off the streets as there are on-going investigations the public is not aware of.
She say's if you see something, say something. Tips from the public are encouraged.