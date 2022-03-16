Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office Addresses "Questionable Receipts"

The receipts in question show the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office used the company card to purchase gourmet strawberries, women's undergarments, and thousands of dollars for staff lunches in 2020 and 2021.
Prosecutor Nick Hermann held a conference Wednesday afternoon and says, every item purchased by one of the 3 company cards, is submitted to the auditor's office.
"There was a mention of staff lunches, those are our legal education courses, we decided to bring those in house a few years ago. By doing this, we are doing this at a fraction of the cost of what we used to pay to send people to Indianapolis and other states for training," Hermann adds, they have over 20 attorneys who attend these meetings monthly.
Some of the receipts showed charges for women's underwear from a store called "Torrid", Hermann says that is for a Christmas Angel program through Media Ministries Outreach.
"If you actually look at the receipt, there's packs of undershirts, underwear, clothing," Hermann adds, his office is required by Indiana law to participate in the program.
When asked about the $100 order of gourmet strawberries, he could not clarify. "You're asking for something from two years ago from the director of finance"
Hermann says, he did not mind that the receipts were made public, but he clearly did not like how they were brought to light.
"To have that questioned, in the one-sided slanted way that it was done today, It's irresponsible, its reckless, and it's sad."
The Primary election is coming up on May 3rd, and Nick Hermann is up for re-election.