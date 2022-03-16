 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office Addresses "Questionable Receipts"

  • Updated
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office
Ella Shemwell

The receipts in question show the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's office used the company card to purchase gourmet strawberries, women's undergarments, and thousands of dollars for staff lunches in 2020 and 2021. 

Prosecutor Nick Hermann held a conference Wednesday afternoon and says, every item purchased by one of the 3 company cards, is submitted to the auditor's office.

"There was a mention of staff lunches, those are our legal education courses, we decided to bring those in house a few years ago. By doing this, we are doing this at a fraction of the cost of what we used to pay to send people to Indianapolis and other states for training," Hermann adds, they have over 20 attorneys who attend these meetings monthly.

Some of the receipts showed charges for women's underwear from a store called "Torrid", Hermann says that is for a Christmas Angel program through Media Ministries Outreach.

"If you actually look at the receipt, there's packs of undershirts, underwear, clothing," Hermann adds, his office is required by Indiana law to participate in the program. 

When asked about the $100 order of gourmet strawberries, he could not clarify. "You're asking for something from two years ago from the director of finance"

Hermann says, he did not mind that the receipts were made public, but he clearly did not like how they were brought to light. 

"To have that questioned, in the one-sided slanted way that it was done today, It's irresponsible, its reckless, and it's sad."

The Primary election is coming up on May 3rd, and Nick Hermann is up for re-election.