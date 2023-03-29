Vanderburgh County ranks low in health, new report says

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Vanderburgh County ranks low in health, new report says

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh County Health Department's Mobile Health Clinic
Josh Myers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Wisconsin released a report on Monday, the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, ranking the health of nearly every county in the country. Out of the 92 counties in Indiana, Vanderburgh County’s health ranking falls in the bottom 20%.

Indiana County Rankings
 #6 Warrick
 #9 Dubois
 #17 Posey
 #20 Spencer
 #33 Gibson
 #38 Perry
 #43 Pike
 #75 Vanderburgh

The new rankings are based on lifespan and quality of life. In Vanderburgh County, premature death rates spike when compared to surrounding counties.

Joe Gries, administrator of the Vanderburgh County Health Department, told 44News ”year after year, Indiana is typically in the bottom quartile for all states as far as health, and Vanderburgh County, we usually are near the bottom for the health compared within Indiana, so we know this is an issue."

With higher rates of child poverty, teen pregnancy, less access to healthy food, and an STI contraction rate over three times that of some surrounding counties, the health department is pushing for more funding.

”The governor’s public health commission has put forth new legislation this year," Gries said, "to expand funding for local health departments–for the state health department–so we can tackle some of these issues.”

In addition to their free mobile vaccination and STI screening clinic, the health department has a number of programs they’re looking to expand if their budget increases. "Our women, infant, and children division provides vouchers for people to buy groceries. We also have clinics where we do lead testing–also immunization clinics.”

To find out if the mobile health clinic will be visiting your neighborhood, you can visit the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s Facebook page for their monthly schedule.

Recommended for you