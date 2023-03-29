Vanderburgh County ranks low in health, new report says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Wisconsin released a report on Monday, the County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, ranking the health of nearly every county in the country. Out of the 92 counties in Indiana, Vanderburgh County’s health ranking falls in the bottom 20%.
|#6
|Warrick
|#9
|Dubois
|#17
|Posey
|#20
|Spencer
|#33
|Gibson
|#38
|Perry
|#43
|Pike
|#75
|Vanderburgh
The new rankings are based on lifespan and quality of life. In Vanderburgh County, premature death rates spike when compared to surrounding counties.
Joe Gries, administrator of the Vanderburgh County Health Department, told 44News ”year after year, Indiana is typically in the bottom quartile for all states as far as health, and Vanderburgh County, we usually are near the bottom for the health compared within Indiana, so we know this is an issue."
With higher rates of child poverty, teen pregnancy, less access to healthy food, and an STI contraction rate over three times that of some surrounding counties, the health department is pushing for more funding.
”The governor’s public health commission has put forth new legislation this year," Gries said, "to expand funding for local health departments–for the state health department–so we can tackle some of these issues.”
In addition to their free mobile vaccination and STI screening clinic, the health department has a number of programs they’re looking to expand if their budget increases. "Our women, infant, and children division provides vouchers for people to buy groceries. We also have clinics where we do lead testing–also immunization clinics.”
To find out if the mobile health clinic will be visiting your neighborhood, you can visit the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s Facebook page for their monthly schedule.