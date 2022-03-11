Vanderburgh County Reaches 600 Total COVID-19 Deaths, State Health Department Says

While the number of new positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in our area has declined in recent days, the state health department continues to report the latest information.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday that 600 total COVID-19 deaths had now occurred in Vanderburgh County since the beginning of the pandemic.
The county reached 600 total deaths after one new death was added to the state's COVID-19 dashboard on Friday. The first COVID-19 death ever reported in Vanderburgh County was on April 6, 2020, according to the state health department's records.
Here's a breakdown of the new local COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported Friday:
- Vanderburgh County: 8 new cases, 1 new death
- Warrick County: 2 new cases, 1 new death
- Knox County: 5 new cases
- Gibson County: 2 new cases
- Posey County: 1 new case
- Pike County: 1 new case
- Daviess County: 0 new cases
- Dubois County: 0 new cases
- Perry County: 0 new cases
- Spencer County: 0 new cases
Statewide, ISDH reported 320 new positive cases of the virus on Friday, along with 37 new COVID-19 deaths.
With the low number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an Executive Order ending the state's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
You can track the latest COVID-19 information from ISDH on coronavirus.in.gov.