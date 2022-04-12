Vanderburgh County Sheriff Candidates Answer Tough Questions

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Candidates Jason Ashworth, Jeff Hales and Noah Robinson answered tough questions at Tuesday evenings F.O.P. Meet and Greet Questionnaire session.
Each candidate was given a chance to answer questions, sharing their perspective on certain community issues and laws.
44News wanted to know the answers to two specific questions. The first question, what are their plans to put an end to fentynal overdoses and deaths in Vanderburgh County. The second question, what are their thoughts on jail overcrowding and how do they plan to reduce that in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
When asked about his plans to reduce fentynal overdoses and deaths, candidate Jason Ashhworth said he plans to prevent it by educating.
"It's going to be very, very tough to curve that issue with some of the adults," said Ashworth. "I think to me it's very important that we get kids when they're young, 3rd grade or younger, can carry it through school all the way through graduation and if we can develop those relationships and break those barriers now then we'll certainly have a chance at reducing that long term."
Candidate Jeff Hales said he's confident that programs will help reduce the number of fentynal overdoses and deaths in the community.
"I'd like to be able to think the Sheriff's Department would partnership with places like the Southwest Mental Health and Deaconess and maybe some programs so that they can come in the jail to explain or help people." said Hales.
Candidate Noah Robinson said he plans to implement a two-pronged effort to push the deadly drug out of our neighborhoods.
"Number one, strong enforcement. Going after those drugs dealers who are poisoning our community," said Robinson. "secondarily and perhaps more importantly making sure that we're providing treatment for those inmates that are in the facility, getting them off the drug so that they can return to their communities and proceed to have a drug free lifestyle."
When asked about jail overcrowding and their plans if they were elected into office the candidates had varying answers.
"We need to make sure that we're doing what we can for the people that are released and that they have the resources they need to reduce that return to our jail." said Jason Ashworth.
Candidate Jeff Hales said he believes programs inside of the jail will help reduce the return of inmates.
"I think you're going to have to get involved with the inmates but that's also going to take retainment of corrections officers," said Hales. "We're very low, about under 40% under correctional officers."
Hales also said he's all for jail expansion but he prefers to refrain from taxing Vanderburgh County residents to make up for the cost.
As for candidate Noah Robinson, he said providing more staffing in the jail will help to reduce the overcrowding.
"Bringing staffing levels up and promoting a work place that's challenging to work in while simultaneously trying to bring the jail population down," said Robinson. "I believe my plan addresses both."
With the election approaching, all three candidates say their biggest concern is the publics safety.