Vanderburgh County Sheriff Candidates Taking Questions During Meet-and-Greet Tuesday

The Fraternal Order of Police Associates Lodge #73 in Evansville, Indiana, will host the three candidates in the race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff on Tuesday, April 12.
Major Jason Ashworth and Lieutenant Noah Robinson are running on the Democratic ticket.
On the Republican ticket, Jeff Hales.
A post from the FOP Associates Lodge #73 says all three will be present for a meet-and-greet and questionnaire session on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
Current Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, whose second term will expire after Dec. 31, 2022, will not run for sheriff as he cannot seek a third consecutive term under Indiana law.
Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with early voting already underway.
The FOP Associates Lodge #73 is located at 801 Court St. in Evansville.