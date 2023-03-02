 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Announces Death of Deputy Asson Hacker

33-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker
El'Agance Shemwell

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker, who sadly passed away Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff, Deputy Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

Officials say, despite the heroic lifesaving efforts of Deaconess staff, Deputy Hacker never regained consciousness.

Deputy Hacker joined the Sheriff’s Office in December of 2022 and was completing his tier one basic training. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.

They ask everyone to please keep the Hacker family in your thoughts and prayers.

We're told additional details will be released in the coming days.

