Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Announces Death of Deputy Asson Hacker

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy Asson Hacker, who sadly passed away Thursday afternoon.
According to the Sheriff, Deputy Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown hospital by the Evansville Police Department.
Officials say, despite the heroic lifesaving efforts of Deaconess staff, Deputy Hacker never regained consciousness.
Deputy Hacker joined the Sheriff’s Office in December of 2022 and was completing his tier one basic training. He leaves behind a wife and three young children.
They ask everyone to please keep the Hacker family in your thoughts and prayers.
We're told additional details will be released in the coming days.