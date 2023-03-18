Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Management District to hold Electronics Recycling Day

If you live in Vanderburgh county and have electronics you need to get rid of, consider this event.
The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste Management District is holding an electronics recycling event.
On April 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., you can drop off computers, computer-related equipment, laptops, printers, scanners, TVs, DVD players, DVR devices, digital cameras, fax machines, and more.
You cannot drop off copy machines and appliances, including microwaves.
The program is for Vanderburgh County households only.
The event will take place in the Civic Center Parking lot in Evansville, Indiana.