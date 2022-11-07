Vanderburgh County to unveil new mobile health care unit

Vanderburgh County will soon have a new tool to help serve the medical needs of our community.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department recently announced the acquisition of the unit.
Health department leaders say the Mobile Health Clinic vehicle will be a vital resource for Health Department teams to bring services to the community.
According to a news release, the Mobile Health Clinic will allow the department to "reduce the transportation barrier many people have in our community to receiving health services."
Details have not yet been made available but county leaders are expected to provide more information on November 10 during a press briefing.