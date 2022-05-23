Vanderburgh County Victim Advocate K9 helps victim testify in child molestation case

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says one of its Victim Advocate K9s was able to help a child victim testify in a sexual abuse trial out of Spencer County.

The prosecutor's office says Victim Advocate K9 Wallis assisted in a child molestation molestation trial, that recently ended with a guilty verdict for 57-year-old Ronald Duncan.

Prosecutors said Duncan was found guilty of multiple felony charges of child molestation, and another felony charge of vicarious sexual gratification.

Vanderburgh County Victim Advocate K9 Wallis helped the victim in testifying while on the stand and in numerous meetings prior, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office said.

“It has been a privilege working with the family and child victim in this case. It takes the utmost courage for a child to testify in these heartbreaking situations and the child’s testimony greatly impacted the final outcome,” says Spencer County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “I cannot thank the Spencer County jurors enough for their devoted service and inquisitive participation in rendering justice for the child victim in this case.” She concluded with, “It is my hope that as a community we can continue to hold these offenders accountable.”

Duncan is now scheduled for sentencing in June. Prosecutors say he faces a maximum of 76 years behind bars.