Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 41.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 41.8 feet Thursday evening,
hold fairly steady through early Saturday morning, then fall
but remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vanderburgh Human Society Hosting Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Vanderburgh Humane Society VHS

The Vanderburgh Humane Society says it's planning to hold a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to the humane society, standard cat and dog vaccinations will be available during the clinic, along with basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.

The clinic will be held on a first-come first serve basis from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the humane society.

If you can't make it to this Saturday's clinic, the humane society says it plans on holding several more low-cost clinics on different Saturdays over the next few months.

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is located at 400 Millner Industrial D. in Evansville.

You can learn more about Saturday's low-cost clinic in the flyer shared on Facebook by the humane society.

Vanderburgh Humane Society low cost clinic flyer

Vanderburgh Humane Society low-cost vaccine clinic flyer

