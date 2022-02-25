Vanderburgh Human Society Hosting Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic Saturday

The Vanderburgh Humane Society says it's planning to hold a low-cost vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 26.
According to the humane society, standard cat and dog vaccinations will be available during the clinic, along with basic disease testing (FELV, FIV, Heartworm), flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping.
The clinic will be held on a first-come first serve basis from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the humane society.
If you can't make it to this Saturday's clinic, the humane society says it plans on holding several more low-cost clinics on different Saturdays over the next few months.
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is located at 400 Millner Industrial D. in Evansville.
You can learn more about Saturday's low-cost clinic in the flyer shared on Facebook by the humane society.