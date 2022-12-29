Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of Wet Dog Food

The Vanderburgh Humane Society has once reached out to social media for helping to feed the shelter animals. The last time the shelter ran into scarcity, it was cat food, now its specifically for dogs.
Nearly a dozen senior dogs and several litters of puppies are in the shelters care, leading for an ever increasing demand for wet food.
Human society officials say the best solution to the ongoing problem is adoption.
"Adoption numbers are down nationwide," said Laurie Miller, the Development Coordinator of VHS. "We have at least 500 animals in our care, hence our plea for food every other week, if you're thinking about adopting now is a fantastic time."
Potential donors have the option of dropping off wet dog food in person during shelter hours or shopping for the organization's wish lists online, more information can be found at vhslifesaver.org