Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of wet food for cats

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
as low as -20 to -26 are possible as a result of Thursday night
low temperatures of 1 to -4 with sustained winds of 15-25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with locally
up to 4 inches not ruled out.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind chill warning means that a combination of very cold air
and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

&&

Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of wet food for cats

  • 0
Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of wet food for cats
Megan DiVenti

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is in need of wet food for cats. 

According to a recent post on social media, the shelter currently has more than 370 cats to feed and are running critically low on food. 

Officials say Friskies Pate is an essential part of the shelter cat diets. 

Those interested in helping them stock up ahead of the holidays can drop off wet food Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 23rd from noon to 6p.m.

If interested, residents can also shop the Vanderburgh Humane Society's Amazon or Chewy Wishlist's. 

The Humane Society will be closed Christmas Eve Day. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device