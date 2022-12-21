Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of wet food for cats

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is in need of wet food for cats.
According to a recent post on social media, the shelter currently has more than 370 cats to feed and are running critically low on food.
Officials say Friskies Pate is an essential part of the shelter cat diets.
Those interested in helping them stock up ahead of the holidays can drop off wet food Wednesday, December 21st through Friday, December 23rd from noon to 6p.m.
If interested, residents can also shop the Vanderburgh Humane Society's Amazon or Chewy Wishlist's.
The Humane Society will be closed Christmas Eve Day.