Vanderburgh Humane Society offers "Cuddlegrams" for Valentine's Day

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is preparing for Valentine's Day.
The annual "Cuddlegrams" fundraiser is back and ready to woo the hearts of Tri-Staters.
For $100, your Valentine will receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30 minute cuddle session with a puppy, kitten, or rabbit.
The adoptable animal will be delivered to the persons workplace or a public space.
Orders can be placed now through February 10th.
Cuddlegrams will be delivered on February 14th from 8am-5pm.
Officials say deliveries are limited to the Evansville and Newburgh areas.
Orders can be placed here.