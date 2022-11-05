 Skip to main content
Vanderburgh Humane Society's annual Pet Pictures with Santa event

The Vanderburgh Humane Society's annual Pet Pictures with Santa is back.

The event takes place at the Washington Square Mall today and ends at 6:00 p.m. and on November 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pets of all species and people of all ages are invited to pose with Santa. 

Digital pictures cost $25, and printed photos cost $30.

Pet Supplies Plus, Banterra Bank, and Berry Global sponsor the event.

Owners must keep their pets on a leash or in a carrier until the time of their photo. Pets should also be friendly and current on vaccinations.

