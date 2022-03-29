VCSO Adding Bearcat Armored Vehicle to Fleet as Standoffs Increase in Community

Gun violence is rising in Vanderburgh County. It has been for the past few years.
And with that climb, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has been facing another issue.
"Now we have people that are held up in their homes, oftentimes they have weapons in there," Sheriff Dave Wedding said. "We're being fired upon more often than ever before. We have had multiple standoffs in the last 12 months."
Just last week alone, both VCSO and the Evansville Police Department were called to two separate standoffs within 12 hours of each other.
While EPD is able to deploy its armored vehicle when the situation grows tense, VCSO does not have its own bulletproof truck.
"For a while, we were borrowing the one from the Evansville Police Department -- it's called a Bearcat," Wedding said.
In the past, standoffs were a rare occurrence, so Wedding said VCSO didn't have a need for a militarized vehicle, but that's about to change.
"We're getting ready to have a $200,000 vehicle delivered to us," Wedding said. "We ordered many months ago because of the standoffs that have occurred in Vanderburgh County."
VCSO's Bearcat was paid for with the Sheriff's perpetuating funds, which are specialty funds allocated over time, separate from taxpayer dollars, Wedding said.
The truck has taken a long time to assemble.
After about a year of waiting, it's expected to arrive in May.
"We can get closer to a residence and speak to people, and it protects our deputies while they're in close proximity to a home," Wedding said. "To think that we're spending $200,000 on one vehicle because of the craziness that we deal with every day is just something I never thought about 30 years ago."
Once that armored vehicle joins its arsenal, VCSO will be just as equipped as EPD, ready to respond in any situation.
Law enforcement is a field where we deal with the unpredictable," Wedding said. "There's nothing that's routine because at a moment's notice we can have the most horrific event unfold in front of us."