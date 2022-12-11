VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00.
Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found a Nissan Titan pickup truck on the side of the roadway, with the driver trapped inside the vehicle. According to authorities, deputies and the Perry Township Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.
According to VCSO, the Nissan Titan was traveling west on Upper Mount Vernon Road at a high rate of speed, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and was pinned against a tree.
Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the driver. We are working to find more information on the identity and any new details in the crash.