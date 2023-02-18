 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam
Monday morning.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.9 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

VCSO: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

  • 0
Ty Dalton Doss

An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple drug charges after driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were sent to the intersection of Millersburg Rd. and N. Green River Rd. on Saturday around 6:00 a.m. to help an officer.

According to an affidavit, a Newburgh police officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Honda HR-V for driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say Ty Dalton Doss was driving under 20 mph, did not have working taillights, and changed lanes twice without using a turn signal.

Authorities say a glass pipe, multiple pills, and other paraphernalia were found in Doss' car and on him.

Authorities say Doss had slurred speech, watery eyes and showed signs of intoxication.

According to an affidavit, Doss told agreed to a chemical test but later changed his mind. Doss also told authorities he would test positive for drugs.

Doss was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of meth, controlled substance, narcotic drug, paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.

He is being held on no bond.

