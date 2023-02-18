VCSO: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

An Evansville man is behind bars on multiple drug charges after driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said they were sent to the intersection of Millersburg Rd. and N. Green River Rd. on Saturday around 6:00 a.m. to help an officer.
According to an affidavit, a Newburgh police officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Honda HR-V for driving while intoxicated.
Authorities say Ty Dalton Doss was driving under 20 mph, did not have working taillights, and changed lanes twice without using a turn signal.
Authorities say a glass pipe, multiple pills, and other paraphernalia were found in Doss' car and on him.
Authorities say Doss had slurred speech, watery eyes and showed signs of intoxication.
According to an affidavit, Doss told agreed to a chemical test but later changed his mind. Doss also told authorities he would test positive for drugs.
Doss was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of meth, controlled substance, narcotic drug, paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person.
He is being held on no bond.