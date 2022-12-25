VCSO: Man faces charges after 11-year-old accuses him of child molestation

An Evansville man faces charges after being accused of child molestation, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County deputy was sent to Deaconess Gateway for a sensitive matter on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
According to an affidavit, an 11-year-old child told police that 18-year-old Damian Thomas Delong sexually assaulted them.
According to authorities, the child told authorities they met Delong over Snapchat. Delong later brought the 11-year-old to his apartment, where he sexually assaulted the child, according to an affidavit.
Authorities say someone connected to Delong told authorities that Delong knew the child was 11 years old.
Delong was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with child molestation. He is being held on a $7,500 bond.