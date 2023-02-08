VCSO: Suspect arrested after crashing during pursuit

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office, a suspect is in custody after fleeing from a traffic stop, and crashing into a building.
Deputies say they Carlos Alberto Gamboa driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator in the area of North 2nd Avenue and West Virginia Street. Deputies recognized Gamboa and knew that he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The Sheriff says they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but instead of stopping, Gamboa fled in his vehicle.
Deputies pursued the suspect for approximately 5 blocks before he lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole and building in the area of Fulton Avenue and Franklin Street.
Instead of surrendering, Gamboa then fled on foot but was then apprehended by a Sheriff’s Office K9.
After being taken into custody, Deputies located approximately 39 grams of suspected heroin, 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 16 Alprazolam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance.
Gamboa suffered some non-life threatening injuries due to the traffic collision, and was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
Gamboa is in the custody of Deputies, but his arrest is still pending until he is released from the hospital and can be transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.