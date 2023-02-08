VCSO: Suspect arrested after crashing during pursuit

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and
Union.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia,
Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills,
Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

VCSO: Suspect arrested after crashing during pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
VSCO pursuit
El'Agance Shemwell

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's office, a suspect is in custody after fleeing from a traffic stop, and crashing into a building.

Deputies say they Carlos Alberto Gamboa driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator in the area of North 2nd Avenue and West Virginia Street. Deputies recognized Gamboa and knew that he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The Sheriff says they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but instead of stopping, Gamboa fled in his vehicle.

Deputies pursued the suspect for approximately 5 blocks before he lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole and building in the area of Fulton Avenue and Franklin Street.

Instead of surrendering, Gamboa then fled on foot but was then apprehended by a Sheriff’s Office K9.

After being taken into custody, Deputies located approximately 39 grams of suspected heroin, 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and 16 Alprazolam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Gamboa suffered some non-life threatening injuries due to the traffic collision, and was transported to a local hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

Gamboa is in the custody of Deputies, but his arrest is still pending until he is released from the hospital and can be transported and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device