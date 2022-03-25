VCSO: Suspect Leads Deputies on Chase, Punches K9 Officer

An Evansville man is charged with 10 counts, after he led Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase through the east side of the city.
According to the sheriff, Ryan Winebrenner refused to pullover when a deputy attempted to stop him as he left a home that VCSO was watching for possible drug activity.
The chase ended when stop sticks were deployed near Pollack Avenue and Newburgh Road.
According to the sheriff, Winebrenner then tried to run from deputies and a K9 Officer was sent after him.
Winebrenner is said to have punched the K9 multiple times during the take down.
The sheriff also told 44News, Winebrenner tossed 5 grams of meth to the ground while he attempted to run.
Investigators logged an additional 11.5 grams and an altered shot gun, they said was found in Winebrenner's Jeep.
The 36-year-old is charged with dealing drugs, battery with a deadly weapon, and striking a law enforcement animal, and 6 other offenses.
Vanderburgh County Deputies also arrested Winebrenner's passenger. Jimmy Mitchell Jr. is being held on a control subtance and weapons charge.