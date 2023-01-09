Vehicle crashes into Boonville family home early Monday morning

A Boonville family wakes up in panic after a vehicle crashes into their home.
According to the Fire Captain on duty, police were called to the home along Oakdale Terrace early Monday morning just after 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle ran into the home and then caught on fire.
We're told multiple crews responded including the Boonville Fire Department.
Fire officials say the vehicle fire was able to be extinguished before it spread further.
We're told no one was injured.
44News is working to determine the cause of the crash and if there were any arrests made in the incident.