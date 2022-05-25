 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Vehicle crashes into Henderson Walgreens

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson Walgreens hit by vehicle May 25 2022

First responders were called to the Walgreens store at the corner of 5th Street and Green Street in Henderson on Wednesday after the building was hit by a vehicle

A Walgreens pharmacy in Henderson, Kentucky, was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Dispatch said someone called 911 just before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and said that a car had hit the Walgreens at the corner of 5th Street and Green Street.

The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded and found structural damage. Our crews at the scene saw the damage near the front doors of the store.

Authorities at the scene said that no one inside the building was injured in the incident. The driver's condition and the cause of the crash have not been released at this time.

The fire department says that the Walgreens will be closed for the next two days due to the crash, but that the drive-thru pharmacy will stay open for those needing to pick up prescriptions.

Recommended for you