Vehicle crashes into Henderson Walgreens

A Walgreens pharmacy in Henderson, Kentucky, was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
Dispatch said someone called 911 just before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and said that a car had hit the Walgreens at the corner of 5th Street and Green Street.
The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded and found structural damage. Our crews at the scene saw the damage near the front doors of the store.
Authorities at the scene said that no one inside the building was injured in the incident. The driver's condition and the cause of the crash have not been released at this time.
The fire department says that the Walgreens will be closed for the next two days due to the crash, but that the drive-thru pharmacy will stay open for those needing to pick up prescriptions.