Vehicle found in Evansville connected to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer: US Marshals

A national investigation has officials focusing their attention on Evansville, Indiana.
US Marshals confirm that a stolen vehicle found in Evansville is being investigated in connection to former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, and escaped inmate Casey White.
The vehicle was discovered in Evansville after being reported stolen from an area of Tennessee where the last known vehicle the two were using, an orange 2007 Ford Edge SUV, was found abandoned.
At this time, no other information on the stolen vehicle that was found in Evansville can be released.
Vicky and Casey haven't been seen since leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday, April 29, when Vicky told coworkers she was transporting Casey to the courthouse alone. After several hours passed by, they were both reported missing.
In the weeks leading up to their disappearance, officials say Vicky sold her home and told coworkers she was retiring. Authorities later said they suspected that Casey and Vickey had a romantic relationship.
At this time, Vicky and Casey have not been taken into custody. If you see the pair you should not approach them and call 911 immediately.
