Vehicle overturned in canal in deadly Vanderburgh County crash

Early Thursday morning, a car ran off of Old Princeton Rd., just north of Darmstadt. It struck a guardrail, flipped, and fell into a canal crossing under the road.
At 8:23am, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the overturned vehicle. It was found partially submerged in several feet of water.
According to Lt. Brad Traylor of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, "an Evansville Fire Department dive team were able to recover the victim from the vehicle."
The driver had already passed when found by the dive team. Before being notified by authorities, the family of the driver arrived at the scene of the crash.
Lt. Traylor said the family had used the location tracking abilities of their phones to find the victim after fearing the driver had gone missing.
The vehicle was removed from the water and identified as a Dodge Challenger shortly after the family left the scene.
The driver's identity and further details of the investigation are expected to be released in the coming days.