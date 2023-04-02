Velocity Fitness to hold mindfulness retreat at Burdette Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Velocity Fitness will hold a mindfulness retreat this month.
The business invites you to rejuvenate in spring with a weekend surrounded by nature and break-out classes.
You can drop into any classes or go for a hike. Classes include guided/unguided meditation, yoga, Tai Chi, hiking, art with an art therapist, and breaking boards through stress with a martial arts instructor.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided.
The retreat will take place on April 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Burdette Park in Evansville, Indiana.
Tickets cost $120 and can be purchased here.