Veteran reacts to Senate passing the Pact Act

The promise to address Comprehensive Toxics Act also known as the Pact Act is a bill providing health care and disability benefits to millions of veterans across the country.
"It's the promise for health care for the veterans who suffer from that burn pits and ammo disposal and things like that, that happened in Afghanistan and Iraq," said George Stoneyearl Jackson, a U.S. veteran.
The bill was passed by both the House and Senate in June, the Senate voting 84-14.
But due to administrative issues, the Bill had to undergo another vote last Wednesday but it was blocked.
"I mean, it's just it's just a let down," said Jackson.
Jackson joined the service in 1988, spending 26 years and 9 months fighting for this country.
44News sat down with the veteran on Monday, as we wanted to know how he felt about the Senate's decision to block a Bill intended to help those who fought so hard for the country.
"A lot of veterans are mad about that and they have a right to be," said Jackson.
After the Senate blocked the Bill, an uproar of frustrated veterans prompted them to vote on the Bill once again.
When asked if he feels the Senate will approve it on Tuesday's vote, Jackson said yes and he was correct.
Due to the out cry from veterans and protestor's, the Senate passed the Bill 86-11 Tuesday.
"At long last, America lived up to its ideals by saying to our veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits, we have your back." said Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
With both the House and Senate's approval, the Bill is now heading to President Biden where he is expected to sign.