VHS and Petco team up to offer free pet vaccinations in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)-- Every year in the United States, countless animals die of preventable diseases that can be avoided with the use of a vaccination.
That's why Petco Love and the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) are teaming up to offer a free vaccination clinic.
The next free vaccination opportunity is coming up Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
The first-come first-serve event happens from noon until 4:00.
Preregistration is not required and the vaccines are only available to Vanderburgh County residents.
It's available due to a national effort by the company Petco to provide vaccinations for pets.
The free vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative are the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Rabies vaccines will not be available.
In addition to the vaccines, people will also be able to receive free pet food courtesy of Chewy and Humane Society of the United States.
Free microchips will also be offered thanks to Best Friends.