VHS gives tips on keeping your pets safe in the heat

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1 for anyone in distress.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, June 14, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

VHS gives tips on keeping your pets safe in the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
VHS gives tips on keeping your pets safe in the heat
Marisa Patwa

For pet owners who love walking their dogs or just need to take them outside to go to the bathroom, this heat wave can cause dangerous medical conditions – even heat stroke. The most important thing is they have fresh and cool water.

Some signs of heat stroke in dogs include rapid panting, weakness, a bright red tongue, vomiting and thick sticky saliva

Some ways to cool them down include applying chilled towels to their head, neck and chest and giving them small drinks of cool water

Over at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, they do their best to keep their animals sheltered from the blaze outside and urge people to be smart and safe with their pets.

"We cannot overstate the importance of not leaving your pet in the car," said VHS Director of Advancement, Amanda Coburn. "I don't care how cool you think it is. I don't care if the car is running, I don't care how quick you think you'll be in the store -- please do not even take your pet with you when it's this hot outside, they can stay at home."

The Evansville Police Department says you can also be charged with animal neglect.

It is also important to limit their exercise.

Asphalt can also burn paws, so walk on the grass, ideally in the early morning or later at night when the temperatures dip.

"If it's too hot for your bare feet, its probably hot for their paw pads as well," Coburn said. "And we do hear of people every year who have pets with burned paw pads and singed paw pads, that kind of things - it's very hot for them.

If you see your animal in distress, take them to the vet immediately. If you see another person's pet struggling outside in the heat, call Animal Control or 911.