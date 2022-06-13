VHS gives tips on keeping your pets safe in the heat

For pet owners who love walking their dogs or just need to take them outside to go to the bathroom, this heat wave can cause dangerous medical conditions – even heat stroke. The most important thing is they have fresh and cool water.
Some signs of heat stroke in dogs include rapid panting, weakness, a bright red tongue, vomiting and thick sticky saliva
Some ways to cool them down include applying chilled towels to their head, neck and chest and giving them small drinks of cool water
Over at the Vanderburgh Humane Society, they do their best to keep their animals sheltered from the blaze outside and urge people to be smart and safe with their pets.
"We cannot overstate the importance of not leaving your pet in the car," said VHS Director of Advancement, Amanda Coburn. "I don't care how cool you think it is. I don't care if the car is running, I don't care how quick you think you'll be in the store -- please do not even take your pet with you when it's this hot outside, they can stay at home."
The Evansville Police Department says you can also be charged with animal neglect.
It is also important to limit their exercise.
Asphalt can also burn paws, so walk on the grass, ideally in the early morning or later at night when the temperatures dip.
"If it's too hot for your bare feet, its probably hot for their paw pads as well," Coburn said. "And we do hear of people every year who have pets with burned paw pads and singed paw pads, that kind of things - it's very hot for them.
If you see your animal in distress, take them to the vet immediately. If you see another person's pet struggling outside in the heat, call Animal Control or 911.