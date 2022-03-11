VHS Using the Excitement of March Madness to Spur Adoptions This Weekend

Get your head in the game. That's the message from the Vanderburgh Humane Society is getting ready to host their "March Muttness" adoption event this weekend.
At the time of adoption, participants can shoot four hoops in the mini basketball goal set up in the lobby.
For each basket made, participants can receive $5.00 off the adoption fee.
All adoption through River Kitty Cat Cafe downtown will see a flat $10.00 discount on the fees.
You can also register to win a 44" Spalding portable basketball goal.
VHS is located at 400 Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville.