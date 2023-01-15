Victim identified in fatal Perry County Crash

The Perry County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman killed in a fatal crash on Highway 237 near Sparkle Road.
Authorities say the victim was identified as Carolyn Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana.
According to the press release, officers responded to a serious vehicle accident on Highway 237 near Sparkle Road in Tell City, Indiana, on Friday afternoon.
Authorities say a white 2017 Honda Accord driven by Carolyn Ross was traveling north on Highway 237 when a 2009 black Mercury Mariner was traveling South on Highway 237.
When Perry County Deputies arrived, they found both drivers trapped in their vehicles. Authorities say the investigation showed the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
Authorities say Carolyn Ross was treated but died from her injuries.